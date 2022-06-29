Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara to Resume Shoot for Jawan's Key Family Sequences at Mumbai's Chitrakoot Studio: Report

After her dreamy wedding and a short break, Nayanthara is back at work. She is in Mumbai to resume shooting for Atlee's Jawan. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that Nayanthara is also part of the project. As per recent reports by ETimes, she is shooting with SRK for the key family sequences of the film at Chitrakoot studio in Mumbai. An insider close to the development told ETimes, that makers will be shooting some crucial family sequences at the studio. The source also informed the publication that there are two sets constructed on Mumbai’s Chitrakoot ground where Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara are shooting for the next schedule of Jawan.

Nayanthara tied the knot with director Vignesh Shivan at a resort in Mahabalipuram on June 9. Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee also attended the wedding festivities.

Advertisement

Jawan was officially announced earlier this month. SRK dropped the first look and teaser of the film. In the teaser, his face is covered with bandages. In the film, SRK will be seen in a totally different avatar. The teaser has left fans excited to watch SRK in his rugged look. Jawan is being bankrolled by Gauri Khan. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It is slated to hit the theaters on June 02, next year.

Advertisement

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan also has the much-anticipated film Pathaan lined up. SRK marked his 30 years in the industry by releasing the motion poster of the film. The film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Deepika and SRK will be seen together on the big screen again after Farah Khan’s directorial Happy New Year. Pathaan is being bankrolled by Yash Raj Films and being helmed by Siddharth Anand. It has been set to release on January 25, next year.

On the other hand, Nayanthara will next be seen in O2. The film will have a premiere on Disney+Hotstar in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.