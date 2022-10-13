Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara to Shoot Last Schedule of Jawan in Rajasthan: Report

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara are gearing up for the last leg of their upcoming film, Jawan, helmed by Atlee. They have already shot parts of the film in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The cast and crew will soon begin the last part of the shoot and the filming will reportedly be done in Rajasthan.

An insider close to the project told Pinkvilla that it would be a 20-day shoot, referring to it as a film wrap for Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. The source also stated that the team has prepared and is already working to ensure a smooth schedule. High-level security will also be in place. However, the source revealed that the producers are working on a suitable date as Nayanthara has been blessed with twins and wants to spend time with them.

According to the source, Nayanthara could have completed her portion of the film during the Chennai schedule, but because she was away for personal reasons, the crucial scenes with Shah Rukh Khan will be shot in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who was stationed in Chennai for the Jawan shoot, revealed that he had a great time with the film’s crew. He also mentioned meeting Rajinikanth and Vijay. In his most recent tweet, Shah Rukh talked about watching a movie with his Jawan co-star Nayanthara and having fun with music director Anirudh Ravichander. In addition, Shah Rukh complimented Jawan’s director Atlee for his hospitality and expressed his desire to find out the Chicken 65 recipe.

He wrote, “Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets…saw the movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food. Thanks, @Atlee_dir & Priya for your hospitality now need to learn the Chicken 65 recipe!"

Jawan is a large-scale production also starring Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Yogi Babu. The film is expected to release next year. Shah Rukh’s first look from the film has already created quite a stir among his fans, who have been waiting for years to see him on the big screen.

