Shah Rukh Khan, Neetu Kapoor 'Can't Wait' For Alia Bhatt Starrer Darlings, Shower Teaser With Love

Shah Rukh Khan and Neetu Kapoor shared their reaction to the teaser of Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Darlings. The film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. Alia, who is co-producing the film with Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment, shared an intriguing teaser of the film on Tuesday which caught everyone’s attention including SRK and Neetu.

King Khan shared the teaser on his social media handles and expressed his excitement about the film. “Funny, dark, quirky, mendak, bichoo and to top it all @ShefaliShah_ and @aliaa08. Can’t wait to watch the mix in #DarlingsOnNetflix," he said.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Neetu shared the Darlings’ teaser on her Instagram Stories and lauded Alia. “Awesome (clapping emojis) Can’t wait," she wrote, tagging Alia. Arjun Kapoor also joined in and raved about the interesting teaser. “Thoda dark, thoda comedy, lekin full-on entertainment! This looks fab guys, congratulations to the whole team!" he wrote while sharing the teaser on his Instagram Stories.

Darlings is Alia’s first home production film. The actress is co-producing the film under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions with Red Chillies Entertainment. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, ‘Darlings’ is billed as a dark comedy that explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

Besides Darlings, Alia has her hands full with several other projects. The actress is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot. She has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor scheduled to release this year. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film has been long in the making. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahana in the pipeline. She reunites with Ranveer Singh in the movie directed by Karan Johar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.