SRK's Massive Net Worth Revealed, Rashmika Mandanna-Rishab Shetty Feud Impacts Varisu In Karnataka?

Shah Rukh Khan is the only actor from India to make it to the top 10 list of ‘richest actors in the world,’ recently released by World Statistics. According to reports, the actor has a net worth of $770 million. With this, SRK has become the fourth richest actor in the world surpassing Tom Cruise and Jackie Chan among others. On the top of the list is American comedian Jerry Seinfeld and Tyler Perry with a net worth of $1000 million each. They are followed by Dwayne Johnson who has a net worth of $800 million.

Read more: Shah Rukh Khan Is The Richest Bollywood Actor, His Jaw-dropping Net Worth Revealed

Advertisement

Actor John Abraham appeared to walk out of a recent press conference when a journalist asked him about Pathaan and Shah Rukh Khan. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, a reporter was heard asking, “Pathaan ke baare mein do line bol dijiye (Please say a few lines about Pathaan.)" The reporter further asked if he gave Shah Rukh any fitness tips. The actor did not let her complete her question and left the room. It is claimed that John’s team had requested no questions about Pathaan at the event.

Read more: John Abraham Walks Out of Event When Asked About Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan; Watch Video

Telugu rockstar Vijay Deverakonda has announced his new film, VD12. The actor will be collaborating with Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the National Award-winning film Jersey. The announcement was made on Friday evening, on the eve of Sankranti, and the actor shared the poster of the movie as well. haring the poster, Vijay tweeted, “The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this."

Read more: VD12 First Look: Vijay Deverakonda Announces New Film With Gowtam Tinnanuri, Poses As Cop In Poster

Advertisement

The first pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha are finally out! Ranbir and Alia welcomed Raha in November. The little one was spotted with her parents and aunt Shaheen Bhatt. Paparazzi shared pictures of the baby but did not reveal her face, respecting Alia and Ranbir’s decision to keep her identity under wraps until she’s a little older. While Alia kept Raha close as they got down from their car, she placed the little one in a stroller.

Read more: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Daughter Raha’s First Pics Out, Actress Keeps Baby Close

Advertisement

Rumours are doing the rounds suggesting that Rashmika Mandanna is ‘partially’ to be blamed for Varisu’s reduced shows in Karnataka. Reports revealed that Varisu lost nearly 300 shows in Karnataka on its second day, making the run a difficult one for the film. On its release day, the film had 757 screenings in Bengaluru but it came down to 466 screenings the following day. Speculations are doing the rounds suggesting that it could be because of Rashmika’s feud with Rishab Shetty and Rakshit Shetty. For the unversed, last year, the Pushpa actress chose to not name the Rishab and Rakshit when she spoke about Kirk Party.

Read more: Varisu Lost 291 Shows in Karnataka After Rashmika Mandanna Failed to Credit Rakshit & Rishab Shetty for Kirik Party?

Read all the Latest Movies News here