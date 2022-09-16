Shah Rukh Khan Once Showed Up at Abbas-Mustan’s Residence at 4:30 AM, the Reason Will Make You Love SRK More

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan ruled the industry for decades with his charm, wit, and romantic films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and more, but it was his role in Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla’s co-directorial Baazigar that gave his acting career a rise. SRK

agreed to do the film despite the risks and it paid him off well. In a recent interview, the film’s directors reminisced how Shah Rukh Khan had no hopes of winning an award for Baazigar, but when he did, he showed up at their house at 4:30 in the morning.

The directors told Pinkvilla, “We went to the function, but there are after parties right, so we didn’t go there. We saw that the film got a lot of awards, like around 8 or 9. Shilpa Shetty for best newcomer, Anu Malik for music, screenplay and all, it got a lot of awards. We returned home and were off to sleep. So around 4-4.30, someone knocked at the door. So Ramzan was going on and it was probably the first or second day probably, so we heard a knock and my wife opened the door and said Shah Rukh Khan has come. She came and woke me up. It was not just Shah Rukh Khan, behind him were Anu Malik, Ratan Jain, and many more."

They further mentioned that Shah Rukh came and hugged them and said that since they were not there at the after-party, he couldn’t go home with this trophy before taking their blessings. He later went to Gauri.

Shah Rukh Khan bagged the Filmfare Best Actor Award for Baazigar. The movie became the biggest earner in 1993. SRK will next be seen in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

