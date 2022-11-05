Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About Dealing Problems Year After Aryan Khan's Bail, Says 'One Has To Believe...'

Shah Rukh Khan spoke about dealing with problems during his recent Ask SRK (#AskSRK) session on Twitter. The actor opened up about tackling hurdles in life a year after his son Aryan Khan was arrested and granted bail in a drug-related case.

Taking to Twitter, a fan in the US asked Shah Rukh Khan about what motivates him to overcome life challenges. “Hope you’re doing good Shah Rukh Sir. #AskSRK All the way from United States, what motivates you to overcome the problems you’ve faced so far and be like a Baadsha (KING). Pathan please respond," the fan tweet read. A humble SRK replied, “One has to believe that good will always outweigh the bad…"

Shah Rukh is yet to talk about Aryan’s arrest and bail. However, his wife, designer Gauri Khan had addressed the case when she appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 earlier this year. Although she did not delve into the details of the case, she expressed gratitude to fans on behalf of the Khan family for their love and support.

“As a family, we have been through — nothing can be worse than what we have just been through, as a mother, as a parent. But today, where we all stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone. All our friends, and so many people who we didn’t know, so many messages and so much love. We feel blessed. I am grateful to everyone who helped us through this," Gauri said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is preparing for three releases in 2023. The actor will make his highly-anticipated comeback with Pathaan in January next year. He dropped the teaser on his birthday and fans showered it with love. He will then be seen in Jawan in June and Dunki in December.

