Shah Rukh Khan or Ranveer Singh? New Brahmastra Video Leaves Fans Divided; Watch

It is no secret that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Brahmastra. Playing a cameo role, the actor’s addition to the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer was confirmed by Karan Johar. To top it off, a video of the actor from the film also leaked online, showing a glimpse of his role in the Ayan Mukerji directorial. On Thursday, Karan seemingly confirmed that the leaked video was indeed real. Now, the filmmaker shared yet another video which has fans thinking that it might be either SRK or Ranveer Singh.

The clip, which was less than 30 seconds, features an A-lister actor transforming into his form in the film. With a well-built body and sporting long tresses, the video immediately had fans thinking that it is Shah Rukh. However, a section of fans thought otherwise. A few felt that the actor in question is Ranveer Singh.

“Yes this is SRK," a fan announced. “The KING SRK," added another. “Why does he look like Ranveer Singh?????" a fan confessed. “I am going to pass out if it’s ranverrrrrrrrrrr!" added another.

Watch the video below:

Shah Rukh’s cameo was long confirmed by Karan Johar. Earlier in June this year, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan is likely to play a cameo in the movie. “SRK is supposedly playing a scientist in Brahmastra and his role is quite important to the film’s story graph. His role is at least around 15-20 minutes," a source cited by the Indian Express claimed. However, there were rumours that Ranveer Singh was being tapped on to play a role in the second part of Brahmastra so fan theories about both stars stand valid. Only time will tell which fan theory proves right.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is the first time that newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will share the screen. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. It will hit theatres on September 9.

