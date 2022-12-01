Shah Rukh Khan Begins Pathaan Countdown With James Bond-Like Poster, Deepika-John Join Him

Shah Rukh Khan has officially begun the countdown to Pathaan. The actor took to his social media handles and treated fans with a new poster of Pathaan featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, kicking off the countdown to the film’s release. “Peti baandh li hai..? Toh chalein!!! #55DaysToPathaan Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf," he wrote.

In the poster, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham held guns in their hands while a few moments from the film doubled up in the backdrop. The poster looked nothing less than a James Bond film poster. Check it out below:

Pathaan is slated to release on January 25. The film marks Shah Rukh’s comeback as a lead after four years. The teaser was released on Shah Rukh’s birthday last month. While fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla that the makers of Pathaan will release the trailer in January 2023. However, fans will be treated to new dance numbers this month.

“The makers are tight-lipped about the plot of Pathaan and want to keep the world under wraps to build anticipation among the audience. The marketing campaign of the film will begin in the month of December, as the team is planning to launch two spectacular dance numbers from the film before dropping the theatrical trailer in January," the source said.

Siddharth Anand confirmed the news and said, “Pathaan has two spectacular songs. And fortunately, both are so incredible that they are potential chartbuster anthems of the year. Hence, we decided to give people ample time to enjoy the songs before the film releases."

“Especially since December is a party and holiday season for people across the world. So we will release the songs of the film before the theatrical trailer. This is also part of our strategy to hold back the plot of Pathaan to as close to the release as possible. So get ready to dance to the music of Pathaan," he added.

