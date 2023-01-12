Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Question About Fee He Charged For Pathaan In His Witty Style

Trust Shah Rukh Khan to give the wittiest answers to his fans about his life. The actor returned to Twitter on Thursday to host another round of #AskSRK. During the chat, a fan took a chance and asked SRK about his fees for Pathaan. The actor addressed the question with absolute wit. “Pathaan ke liye kitne fees liye?😛 @iamsrk #AskSrk," a fan asked.

The superstar replied, “Kyon sign karna hai agali film mein..???" leaving the internet in splits. Shah Rukh also addressed a few other questions about Pathaan. “#AskSRKshah @iamsrk sir all the best for pathaan trailer ne toh mausam bigad diya h movie aate aate toofan bhi aayega. Sir Pathaan karte hue sabse jayda acchaa kya laga iski story ya kuch or?" a fan tweeted. “There were lots of youngsters who assisted in making this film. They were all the sweetest and even now working day and night. I had most fun with them. #Pathaan," Shah Rukh replied.

“I am sure there were none but still was there any scene which you found physically challenging in terms of action sequence that was shot for Pathaan?" another fan asked. “Yeah there were many for all the actors but the team got us always to warm up, train and then do it with all safety measure. #Pathaan," he replied.

A fan also suggested that Shah Rukh creates and shares a reel performing one of the hook steps from the songs of the movie. Shah Rukh replied, “Arre mujhse hi itni mushkil se hua!!! Deepika helped me a lot ha ha #Pathaan." Shah Rukh also went on to reveal that it took him six months to attain the perfect body for Pathaan.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan joins the production house’s Spy Universe. The trailer revealed that Pathaan was inactive for four years but is brought back into action after a terror group plots to attack the country. Shah Rukh is seen performing several high-octane action sequences. The trailer also revealed that Deepika Padukone is also a soldier in the film, designated to help Pathaan in his battle. John Abraham plays the villain in the film. The film is slated to release on January 25.

