'Sher Interview Nahi Karte': Shah Rukh Khan on No Promotion Strategy For Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is roaring at the box office. The film has been garnering adulation from fans and critics alike. Amidst this, the Bollywood superstar has continued personally interacting with fans via the ‘AskSRK’ Q&A session on Twitter. In the latest edition of AskSRK, one of his fans referred to Pathaan’s successful opening Box office collection and wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan without any domestic promotion, no pre-release interacting ke baawajood bhi Pathaan itna roar kar rahi hai (without pre-release interaction Pathaan’ roaring at the box office."

In his cheeky response, Shah Rukh Khan compared his tactic to the king of jungle, “Maine socha Sher interview nahi karte toh iss baar main bhi nahi karunga!!! Bas Jungle mein aakar dekh lo (I thought when lions don’t require an interview then even I shouldn’t do it. All you need to do is come see me in the jungle)."

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand shared earlier this month that Shah Rukh decided not to opt for the traditional promotional strategy for Pathaan. He also revealed that all promotional activity for the film will take place after its release.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Siddharth said that he wants to bank upon the anticipation of the people who’ve been craving to see King Khan on the big screen. “Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the movies after 4 long years. He has had very limited exposure to people in these four years and the hunger to see him is at an all-time high. It’s palpable and that’s what has contributed in a big way to the buzz that people are saying Pathaan has today," he said.

Meanwhile, after Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will share the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Priyamani in Atlee’s action-thriller Jawan. The superstar also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.

