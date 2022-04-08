Shah Rukh Khan Pens Handwritten Note for Pathaan’s Assistant Director, Wishes He Has ‘Good Life in Cinema’

Shah Rukh Khan is a man with a golden heart and that is an established fact in the industry. Several people, who have been lucky enough to come in contact with King Khan, have often revealed what a gem of a person he is, and how he would make everyone feel at home right from their first meeting. The actor has proved to be a beautiful human yet again after Pathaan’s assistant director shared a snap of the hand written letter that SRK had penned for him.

The lucky man, Abhishek, shared the picture of the letter from another person’s account who had put it out on social media. Signed by SRK himself, the letter reads, “To Abhishek, Thank you for making ‘Pathaan’. Such a wonderful experience for all of us, especially me. You are a gem my man. The hard work, efficiency, and smiles with which you pulled off such difficult work is much appreciated. Also I love the fact that you love your drinks man. Have a good life in cinema- will miss u lots. Love Shah Rukh Khan." Abhishek, like anyone, was ‘speechless’ at this gesture. See the note here:

This is indeed so beautiful, isn’t it? SRK recently wrapped up the Spain schedule of Pathaan and the BTS pictures of him, and of co-star Deepika Padukone are already making the wait for the film’s release impossible. Also starring John Abraham and helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan will release ahead of Republic Day next year, on January 25th. The film will mark SRK’s comeback after Zero, which released in December 2018. Apart from Pathaan, SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani’s immigration drama and Atlee’s next which is reportedly titled Lion.

Reports have also claimed that King Khan will be shooting simultaneously for both the films from this month itself, and a leaked image allegedly from the sets of Lion has also sent the internet on a tizzy.

