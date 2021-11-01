Shah Rukh Khan Planning to Celebrate Birthday on November 2 in Alibaug: Report

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be turning a year older on November 2. The actor recently faced tough times when his son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a drug bust in a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai on October 2. The star-kid spent 22 days in Arthur Road Jail and returned home on Saturday after being granted bail on Thursday. While Aryan was in jail, his mother Gauri Khan clocked in her birthday without any celebrations. However, now that Aryan is home, the Khan family might properly celebrate SRK’s birthday.

A family friend quoted in India Today said that the Khans are deciding between jetting off to their Alibaug farmhouse or staying in Mannat for a quiet celebration. The source said, “To reach Alibaug, the family has to take a jetty from Colaba, Mumbai, and that would mean being chased by the paparazzi. SRK is not too keen on putting Aryan through the ordeal, and perhaps they might opt for a quiet celebration at home instead."

Meanwhile, it is annual tradition for fans to gather outside Mannat to wish the actor on his birthday. Shah Rukh comes out of his residence to greet his swarm of fans. However, according to the family friend, Shah Rukh is likely to ask fans not to gather outside for Aryan’s sake. “SRK is definitely in a good mood now that Aryan is out and back home, and has been busy answering calls and replying to messages sent by his peers on Aryan’s release. However, he’s also requested his friends to avoid visiting Mannat to give Aryan time to settle down," the source was quoted as saying.

On the other hand, after Aryan’s homecoming Shah Rukh is slated to resume his projects. He will start shooting for Atlee’s next with Nayanthara. He also has a few sequences of Siddharth Anand’s Pathan left to film.

