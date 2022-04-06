SRK To Start Filming Raju Hirani's Film Next Week; Ranbir-Alia Take Cue From Katrina-Vicky Wedding?

Shah Rukh Khan has a busy summer ahead of him. The actor, who was occupied with Pathaan, is set to start filming for his upcoming movie with Rajkumar Hirani. If a report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, SRK and Raju Hirani will start filming on April 15, and the schedule is slated to last for 40 days. The report also revealed that a set resembling Punjab has been constructed in Mumbai. The grapevine added Shah Rukh will be shooting for Atlee’s film, based in Mumbai and Pune, immediately after the first schedule of the Hirani movie comes to an end.

It seems that the makers of Heropanti 2 are going all out to make the movie a memorable viewing experience for fans. The film has reportedly been shot in England, India, Russia, Thailand, and Abu Dhabi, Starship Troopers and Her fame Mo Faisal, Brahmastra and War fame Parvez Shaikh, Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3 fame Kecha Khamphakdee, Chaitrada Chandrama fame Ram Lakshman and many other prominent action directors to work on the action sequences of the film.

A day after the makers of the upcoming movie Thalapathy Vijay starrer film Thalapathy 66 announced that Rashmika Mandanna will be seen romancing Vijay in the flick, a special pooja took place in Chennai with Rashmika and Vijay present at the venue. Pictures from the commencement of the shoot were shared online in which Rashmika along with Vijay Thalapathy on the sets of the film. While Rashmika looks radiant dressed in a yellow tie and dyed lehenga and a designer choli, Vijay slipped into his casual best for the shoot. The two were all smiles during the shoot for the film as they pose for the clicks.

It seems like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are following Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s footsteps for their wedding. If a new report is to be believed, Ranbir and Alia have gotten their wedding squad to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) ahead of their wedding. A source close to the couple has informed IndiaToday.in that everyone from stylists to make-up artists has been asked to sign the NDA. Fans would recall that similar reports emerged when Katrina and Vicky were getting married in December last year.

BTS singer V finally revealed what he whispered in Olivia Rodrigo’s ear at the beginning of the performance. The singer, while chatting with fans on Weverse, was asked by a fan, “Taehyung-ah…. what did you whisper to Rodrigo-ssi? Such a cool scene..pretty..cool but..sad…no..it’s just because I’m curious^^…(disappearing)" As translated by ARMYs, V’s reply was, “Just that it’s important business. Us masters/aces know it well, right. It wasn’t even English."

