Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani Unhappy With Leaked Dunki Pics: Taapsee Pannu

In the past few weeks, a number of pictures from the sets of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki leaked online. While the pictures revealed minimal details about the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, they did show SRK and Taapsee Pannu’s first look at the film. Addressing the leaks in a new interview, Taapsee revealed that Shah Rukh and Hirani were not pleased with the leaks.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu were shooting a schedule of Dunki in the United Kingdom. It marks Taapsee and Shah Rukh’s first film together. It is also Shah Rukh and Rajkumar Hirani’s first film together.

Speaking with Indian Express, Taapsee opened up about her co-star and the director reacted to the leaked pictures. “They tried to not… But we were shooting at Westminster Bridge (London), there is only so much you can do. Shah Rukh sir also tried a lot. They were not really happy that the pictures came out," she said.

“But it is not like, ‘Oh the look has now been revealed, a look which would have made us unrecognisable’. It wasn’t that, but Raju sir likes to keep (things under wraps). If you look at it, he has not even released a single poster or teaser. There was an announcement video which he shot casually with Shah Rukh sir and released," she added.

The leaked picture revealed Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu shot in the streets of London. SRK was down on one knee with a confused expression on his face with a bag in his hand. On the other hand, Taapsee sported a big smile while a bag is on her shoulder. It seemed like the duo is off on a journey together.

Dunki is reportedly about a Punjabi boy who immigrates to Canada. It is stated that the theme of this movie is immigration across borders. The movie will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023. Shahrukh’s wife Gauri Khan is also associated with the production of this film.

