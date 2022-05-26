Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh Light Up Karan Johar's Party; Kevin Spacey Charged With Sexual Assault

On Thursday, several insider videos and pictures from Karan Johar’s big birthday bash surfaced online showing that the filmmaker had a ball with his friends. While videos of him dancing with Kajol to him cutting a massive cake made the headlines, fans were transported back to the 90s courtesy of a video of Shah Rukh Khan dancing to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Koi Mil Gaya.

Another star of the night was Ranveer Singh. The actor was seen bringing the house down with his electrifying performances. A video of the actor surfaced online showing Ranveer climbing on the DJ table and dancing to Jooma Chumma De De. The actor also joined Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor to dance on Dafli Waale with Karan Johar.

It was previously revealed that Archana Puran Singh, who appears as a special guest on the show every week, is not going on the US tour with the Kapil Sharma Team. Kapil addressed the news on the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show and asked Archana why she was not joining the team. She replied, “I travel on my own expenses. I don’t need to travel on producer or sponsor’s money." When Kapil asked, “Are you sitting here with your own money?". Archana again gave it back stronger and said that she first earns from the show and then, spends it on travelling.

BTS is set to meet US President Joe Biden next week at The White House. The two-time Grammy-nominated K-pop group will be discussing anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrating AANHPI Heritage Month. “President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 to provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate, and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to AA and NHPI communities," the White House said.

House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assaults, several international reports state. The decision was revealed by the U.K.’s prosecution agency Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Variety reported. The publication added that the agency spent over a year reviewing a file that was passed on to them by the Metropolitan Police. The BBC reported the Met Police analyzed evidence following a number of complaints that were recorded between 2005 and 2013. The 62-year-old actor was charged that the review was submitted. “Three complaints relate to sexual abuse which is alleged to have taken place in London, and one in Gloucestershire," the report added.

