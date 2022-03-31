Shah Rukh Khan Reaches Dubai After Wrapping Pathaan’s Spain Schedule with Deepika Padukone; See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan starrer much-anticipated project ‘Pathaan’ has been keeping the fans on their toes. They are eager to know even a small detail about the Deepika Padukone and John Abraham co-starrer. While social media has been flooded with several pictures of SRK and Deepika from the film’s shooting schedule in Spain, we have got you a recent update on the movie’s shoot.

After wrapping the shoot of Pathaan in Spain, the Don actor is now in Dubai. Shah Rukh was spotted in and around the city, accompanied by his many bodyguards. He can be seen flaunting his new look in the latest pictures shared by fans.

Advertisement

It seems that Shah Rukh Khan has turned on his work mode in full power, and is completing the shooting for his upcoming projects with back to back schedules in Spain and Dubai. The Happy New Year star was previously spotted in Spain, the actor has now flown to Dubai. In pictures shared by many fan accounts, we can see SRK being accompanied by the police at what looks like Dubai airport.

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone wrapped up the Spain shoot schedule of Pathaan. The latest pictures of the actors went viral on social media in which SRK was seen flaunting her long hair look. He wore a blue shirt and paired it with ripped jeans as he poses with fans. Needless to say, King Khan looks simple yet dashing. In another picture, Deepika Padukone was also seen posing for the camera as she wore a black jacket. The pictures are now going viral on social media and are winning fans’ hearts.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, director Siddharth Anand also talked about wrapping up the Spain schedule of the movie and mentioned that it was ‘magnificent’ and hassle-free. “The Spain schedule of Pathaanhas turned out beyond what we had envisaged and we are absolutely thrilled about it! This is a film that commands massive scale and I’m very happy with what we achieved! This is going to be a visual treat for the audience. The fact that we could finally pull off such a magnificent Spain schedule without any hassle whatsoever is a huge feat for the entire production," he told news agency ANI.

Advertisement

Anand further talked about Pathaan and added that he intends to make it the biggest event film of India. “As a director, I strive to make every film of mine a bigger experience for the audience than my last film and I have a personal ambition to make Pathaan a film that is at par with any film made anywhere in the world," he said.

For the unversed, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen after the 2018 movie Zero. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. Recently, SRK had also shared a glimpse of his eight-pack abs and long hair for Pathaan. The picture raised the temperature on social media and left fans excited for the movie. Pathaan will be released on January 25, 2023.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.