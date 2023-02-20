Shah Rukh Khan returned for another session of Ask SRK on Twitter, on Monday, and this time around, he addressed a few quirky tweets. One of the tweets had a fan accusing the Pathaan star of ‘lying’. The fan shared shirtless pictures of Shah Rukh and said that the actor was lying about being 57 years old.

“Khan sab FIR file kar raha hun Aap ke against ke ye bandda jhoot bolta hai ke ye 57 years ka hai (Khan sahab, I am going to file an FIR against you for lying that you are 57 years old)," the tweet read. SRK had an equally hilarious and witty reply. “Please mat karo yaar. Theek hai main hi maan jaata hoon I am 30 years old. There I have now told you the truth..and that’s why, even my next film is called Jawan," he replied.

Advertisement

Well, Khan sahab, we second with fans. We cannot believe you’re 57!

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh also spoke about Pathaan and teased fans about loving the number 1000, seemingly referring to the Rs 1000 crore number that Pathaan has been eyeing. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday, “#Pathaan continues to score over weekends… Gathers speed on [fourth] Sat [#MahaShivratri holiday]: national chains + mass pockets witness an upward trend… Will cross ₹ 500 cr mark on [fourth] Tue… [Week 4] Fri 2.20 cr, Sat 3.25 cr. Total: ₹ 493.60 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 4] Fri 5 lacs, Sat 7 lacs. Total: ₹ 17.82 cr. NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: ₹ 511.42 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC."

While fans are looking forward to the box office record, Shah Rukh is busy with his upcoming projects Jawan and Dunki. As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan has already completed shooting for 130 days of Dunki and the actor has got another 30 days to wrap up the film. A source told Bollywood Hungama, SRK would be performing an intense chase scene in Mumbai involving himself in the double role.

Read all the Latest Movies News here