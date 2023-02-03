Home » News » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to Paulo Coelho's Praise, Pathaan Star Says 'Let's Meet Up Sooner Than...'

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to Paulo Coelho's Praise, Pathaan Star Says 'Let's Meet Up Sooner Than...'

Shah Rukh Khan thanked Paulo Coelho for his kind words about the superstar. The writer praised Shah Rukh, calling him a King on Twitter.

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 09:33 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Paulo Coelho for praising the actor.
Shah Rukh Khan reached out to Paulo Coelho after the author praised the superstar. On Thursday evening, Paulo’s tweet showering SRK with compliments went viral. Hours after the tweet, Shah Rukh replied to the writer, thanking him for the love and suggested they meet ‘sooner than soon.’

“You are always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon!! Bless you," Shah Rukh tweeted. For the unversed, Paulo had retweeted the tweet showing Shah Rukh greeting his fans gathered outside of Mannat and wrote, “King. Legend . Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR (for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest “My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist")."

Paulo Cohelo had previously also lauded the actor for his heart-touching performance in My Name is Khan, where Shah Rukh Khan starred opposite Kajol. The author re-affirmed how much he enjoyed the movie on its seventh anniversary. Paulo Coelho had shared a screenshot of the tweet where he had written “His first (and only) movie that I watched (this year, even if it was released in 2008) was ‘My Name is Khan’. And not only the movie was excellent, but SRK deserved an Oscar if Hollywood was not manipulated it. He kindly offered to send the other titles—as you probably guess, it is not easy to find them in Switzerland."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is ruling the box office with Pathaan. The film has surpassed Rs 600 crore box office collection gross worldwide and is expected to clock in Rs 700 crore collection by this weekend. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, marks Shah Rukh’s first film in four years.

first published: February 03, 2023, 09:33 IST
