Shah Rukh Khan Receives First Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative Award In UAE

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was recently honoured with the first Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award in the UAE. A large audience and fans were present at Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 to mark their presence at the event.

King Khan has been felicitated with the award for his contribution to the cultural landscape, and development in the field of writing and creativity. This was the 41st edition of the SIBF which was held at the Expo Centre in Sharjah, UAE.

In a video shared by an SRK fan club, the actor was seen in all-black attire. While receiving the award, Shah Rukh said, “All of us, no matter where we live, what colour we are, what religion we follow, or what songs we dance to… thrive in a culture of love, peace, and compassion."

Advertisement

The actor also recreated his signature arms-stretched-out pose from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which made everyone go gaga over his charismatic persona. Shah Rukh also won the audience’s heart with his film Om Shanti Om’s famous dialogue, “Itni Shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ke har zarre ne mujhe tumse Milane ki saazish ki hai." The film has recently completed 15 years.

The video of SRK receiving an award and recreating his iconic pose and dialogues from films has taken over the Internet. All of his fans and admirers could not stop gushing over the viral video from the event.

On the work front, the actor is all set to hit the silver screen with his upcoming movie Pathaan — which is slated to release on 25th January 2023. The film will also feature John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Advertisement

Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Jawan. Written and directed by Atlee, Jawan will be an action thriller film. It is set to release in theaters on 2nd June 2023. In the same year, SRK is also going to be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with actress Taapsee Pannu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here