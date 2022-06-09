Shah Rukh Khan Recovers From COVID-19, Attends His Jawan Co-Star Nayanthara's Wedding | Pics

Actress Nayanthara and her filmmaker boyfriend Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on Thursday, June 9 in Chennai. While their wedding was a private affair with only family members and close friends in attendance, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also attended the ceremony.

In the pictures shared on social media by a fan account, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen posing in a simple beige suit. He looks elegant yet dashing as always. Dropping the clicks, the fan account wrote, “Latest Picture of India’s Biggest Megastar #ShahRukhKhan at His #Jawan Co-star Nayanthara’s Wedding."

Since Shah Rukh Khan attended Nayanthara and Vignesh’s wedding, it also means that he has now fully recovered from coronavirus. For the unversed, SRK tested positive for COVID-19 on June 5. While the actor had issued no official statement, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and wrote, “Wishing you a speedy and safe recovery @iamsrk. Praying for your good health," thereby confirming the news.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan’s director Atlee also attended the much-awaited wedding. He later dropped a picture on social media in which he was seen posing with SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will be seen together in Jawan, the teaser of which was released earlier this month. “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come," SRK said while taking about the film. Produced by Gauri Khan and directed by Atlee, the film will hit theatres on June 2, 2023, in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Pathaan and Dunki. There are reports that the actor will also feature in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 for an action sequence. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

