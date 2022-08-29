Shah Rukh Khan Rejects Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, Is Not Fully ‘Convinced’ Of The Script?

One question that fans of Shah Rukh Khan, and Bollywood fans in general have been asking for a long time is when would Don 3 be made! In fact, with Farhan Akhtar’s photo of pivking up the pen and getting ready to write, to Amitabh Bachchan sharing a throwback photo with SRK signing the Don poster, fans could only wait with baited breaths for the official announcement to be made. However, looks like the film has hit a roadblock as SRK is reportedly not ‘fully convinced’ about the script and has not given his nod to the film!

Yes, you read that right. If a report in Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, then Shah Rukh Khan was given the script for Don 3, and he rejected it. A source was quoted saying, “It’s not like Shah Rukh Khan didn’t like the script. It’s just that Shah Rukh was not fully convinced. He knows Don is an iconic role and would like to step back into the character once he’s completely confident of the script. The box office scenario is not very healthy and he wants to be doubly sure before signing on the dotted line."

The same source added, “As of now, Farhan Akhtar has gone back to the drawing board and we can hope that the next time he meets SRK, the superstar will happily sign Don 3. The fans would be on cloud nine. When the speculations around the film generated so much craze, imagine what would happen on the day the makers announce Don 3!"

Srk has three films in the pipeline already. He is all set to make his comeback with YRF’s Pathaan.Helmed by Siddharth Aand, the actioner would have the actor play a spy, and share the screen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He has also been busy shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s immigration drama, Dunki, which also stars Taapsee Pannu. The actor is also teaming up with Atlee for Jawan. The film will also feature Nayanthara, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra.

