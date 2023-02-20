Shah Rukh Khan has been thinking of the late iconic actor Irrfan Khan. During his AskSRK session on Twitter, the superstar revealed how much he misses Irrfan Khan. Among the many questions, a fan asked, “Legendary actor Irrfan Khan sir once said ‘Hollywood doesn't have Shah Rukh Khan’ What do you think? #AskSRK”. Shah Rukh was quick to respond saying, “I miss him he was a dear friend…”

Shah Rukh Khan and Irrfan Khan shared screen space in the 2009 film Billu. The comedy-drama film also starred Lara Dutta, Om Puri, Rasika Joshi and others in crucial roles. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the story revolved around a struggling barber, played by Irrfan, from an Indian village who sees his fortunes improve when residents learn that a famous actor, he once knew is visiting the town.

Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020 following a long battle against colon infection. Irrfan made a name for himself not just in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. His charisma, versatile acting, and distinct approach to each of his roles cemented his place as an Indian cinema legend. The legendary actor was known for his real-life portrayal of characters on screen and his impeccable dialogue delivery. He starred in much-acclaimed films such as Life of Pi, The Lunchbox, Inferno, Piku, Angrezi Medium, The Namesake and many more.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of his recent release, Pathaan. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, marks the actor's return to the big screen after a four-year break. Pathaan also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Actor Salman Khan made a surprise appearance in the film. Pathaan has shattered several box office records and looks set on the way to becoming the highest-grosser Hindi movie of all time.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Atlee’s directorial movie Jawan alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The project, currently in its post-production stage, is expected to release on June 2, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Apart from Jawan, the superstar will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani.

