Shah Rukh Khan Returns To Mumbai After Jawan Shoot and Lands On Sets Of Suhana Khan's The Archies

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently returned from Chennai after wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film Jawan and one of the first things he did was visit Suhana Khan on the sets of her movie. On Tuesday, Shah Rukh was spotted at the shooting location where Suhana was filming for The Archies.

ETimes took their Instagram handle and revealed that Shah Rukh Khan made his way to Suhana’s shooting sets with Gauri Khan and AbRam in tow. Shah Rukh looked dapper in a white tee and a pair of black pants whereas Gauri looked comfy in a casual fit.

Hours after SRK was spotted, Suhana made an appearance in front of the paparazzi. The star kid was seen donning a gorgeous pink one-shoulder top which she paired with baggy denim. She opted for funky eye makeup and kept her makeup minimal.

Suhana will be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of The Archies. The film will also see the debuts of Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. The film also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. The film is slated to release next year on Netflix.

The first look was released a few months ago and Shah Rukh did not shy away from hyping his daughter. “Remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor," he had said at the time.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will soon be seen in Pathaan. Set to release in January 2023, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor also has Jawan and Dunki in the pipeline.

