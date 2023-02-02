Do you remember that cute little Sardar kid from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Kuch Kuch Hota hai? Yes, we are talking about Parzaan Dastur - the one who is famous for his dialogue in the film, “Tussi jaa rahe ho? Tussi na jaao." He is all grown up now and he recently reunited with the Pathaan aka Shah Rukh Khan. Parzaan dropped a photo with the superstar on Instagram and accompanied it with a quirky note. He wrote, “When Parzaan met Pathaan."

Parzaan Dastur shared a photo with Shah Rukh Khan from an undisclosed event on Instagram. He can be seen smiling with all his heart as he posed with his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star. He also shared a throwback photo, probably from the sets, and fans can’t have enough of the two actors.

Advertisement

In the first photo, Parzaan Dastur and Shah Rukh Khan are seen twinning in black outfits. While the superstar paired it with a black shirt, Parzaan teamed it with a maroon shirt with a white tie. In the second photo, little Parzaan can be seen sitting on Shah Rukh Khan’s shoulder.

The comment section was filled with adorable reactions, where many showered the duo with love. Actor Anjali Barot reacted to the post by making a reference to his star-counting scene in the movie and wrote, “Taare gin rahe ho (are you counting stars)"? He replied, “Not without you!" Actors Dipannita Sharma and Rajesh Tailang dropped heart emojis.

A user referring to the second picture in the post wrote, “Ah! Y’all should have recreated the pose", to which Parzaan responded, “He said I would have to lift him up". Another user wrote, “90% Happy 10% so jealous it overrides the 90%". “Wow! From the boy counting stars to this. Hope someday you will be on the big screen again. You are mighty talented", wrote another Instagram user.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the blockbuster movie Pathaan, which hit the theatres on January 25. The movie is helmed by Siddharth Anand and backed by Aditya Chopra’s YRF Productions. The movie stars Deepika Padukone, Ashutosh Rana, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia in important roles. Salman Khan, too, has a cameo scene as ‘Tiger’ in the movie. Shah Rukh also has Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani.

Read all the Latest Movies News here