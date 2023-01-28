Shah Rukh Khan Reveals AbRam's Reaction To Pathaan, Says 'Papa It’s All Karma'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan revealed his son AbRam called Pathaan’s success ‘karma’. The actor revealed the powerful statement made by his son during his #AskSRK session. The actor hosted a post-Pathaan release AMA session on Saturday, answering all questions about Pathaan.

A fan asked Shah Rukh what AbRam’s reaction was to Pathaan. “@iamsrk Abram’s response after watching Pathaan?" To which Shah Rukh replied, “I don’t know how but he said papa it’s all Karma. So I believe it."

Shah Rukh Khan had previously revealed that AbRam had enjoyed the trailer and also revealed his favourite scene. “The little one liked the jet pack sequence most….he thinks I might go into another realm!!! #Pathaan," Shah Rukh had revealed during an Ask SRK session earlier this month.

Pathaan has already clocked in Rs 300 crore box office collection worldwide gross, shattering several records. The film, which hit the theatres on January 25 and co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has now beaten SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 box office record in just three days of its release.

The film managed to earn more than Rs 38 crores nett on Friday as it dropped by less than 50 percent vis-a-vis its first day. With a three day total of around Rs 163 crores nett, Pathaan has reportedly surpassed the weekend records previously held by Baahubali 2 (Rs. 127 cr nett) and KGF 2 (Rs. 140 cr nett). The film’s over box office collections stands at Rs 313 crores gross globally.

Following Pathaan, Shah Rukh will be seen in Atlee’s directorial film Jawan. Slated to release in June, the film also stars Nayanthara and a cameo by Deepika Padukone. He then has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The film stars Taapsee Pannu. Both films mark Shah Rukh’s first project with the directors.

