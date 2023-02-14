Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His First Valentine's Day Gift for Wife Gauri Khan, Fans All Hearts

It’s Valentine’s Day and the King of Romance of Bollywood has the perfect gift for his fans. Shah Rukh Khan held yet another #ASKSRK session on Twitter and answered various questions from fans regarding his film Pathaan as well as about the day of love. Talking of love, King Khan is known to have a magical, fairy tale love story with his designer-wife Gauri Khan. She was the first woman he ever liked and ended up marrying her. When a fan asked him about the first Valentine’s Day gift he gave to Gauri, SRK adorably replied, “If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings I think…"

Take a look at his tweet:

Shah Rukh Khan tied the knot with Gauri Khan in 1991 and they have three kids together- Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

Meanwhile, ahead of Valentine’s Day, YRF re-released Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic film DDLJ in the theatres amid the success of SRK’s comeback film Pathaan, which is also backed by Yash Raj Films. Talking about these two films, a fan asked, “Valentine day pe #DDLJ dekhe ya #Pathaan ?Jaldi Reply Dijiye Matine show jana hai.." Shah Rukh replied, “On Valentine Day it should be #Pathaan day.."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan marked SRK’s comeback on the big screen after four years and also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles among others. The film is breaking records worldwide. The film has already collected Rs 972 crores at the global box office. While it is eying for a 1000 crore collection, the film has minted Rs 572 crores at the nationwide box office. On its third Sunday, the film recorded Rs 12.60 Cr.

