SRK Reveals No One Was Taking Him for Action Films, Says He Wants to Do 'Mission Impossibilish' Kind of Films

After his cameo role in Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for three back-to-back movies following his hiatus. The megastar of Bollywood graced the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia and opened up about the shooting for Dunki and Siddharth Anand’s action-packed thriller Pathaan. Speaking about Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan told The Deadline, “It is a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling." He further added that the movie is a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions about the country. “So, it is a big journey for me and the film goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India," he said.

The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by Abhijat Joshi.

Shah Rukh Khan has starred in many romantic hits like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Devdas, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil To Pagal Hai, and Jab Tak Hai Jaan to name a few. He was last seen in Zero alongside Katrina Kaif. Now, apart from Dunki, he will be seen in Pathaan.

Sharing his excitement about Pathaan he said, “I have never done an action film. I have done some really sweet love stories, some social dramas, and some bad guys but nobody was taking me for action. I am 57 years old so I thought, for the next 10 years I’m going to do action films."

Pathaan will star Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie is slated to release on January 25, 2023. Meanwhile, SRK’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 22, 2023.

