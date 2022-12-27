Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Grabbed the Opportunity to Act in Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been in the news for a lot of reasons. While some fans can’t stop talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s chiselled physique in the film, others are torn between the first song ‘Besharam Rang’ which featured Deepika Padukone in a certain coloured attire that sparked a nationwide controversy. But come what may, SRK seems to be undeterred and fans have been eagerly waiting for Pathaan’s trailer to drop. Following the hype around his film, Shah Rukh Khan revealed in one of his recent interviews that Siddharth Anand’s movie was a way for him to fulfil his wish to star in an action movie.

As quoted by Indian Express, the Dil Se actor shared, “I have had this big desire to do an action film, ever since I entered the film industry. When we (producer Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan) started off, he wrote action film for me. I never thought I could do romance or social drama. But one day, he came to me and said, ‘Can we drop this idea, Shah Rukh? I’ve got a love story to do."

Advertisement

After this discourse, Shah Rukh Khan went on to do Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge which established him as a true-blue romantic hero. However, King Khan further recalled that when Pathaan was offered to him amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he latched on the opportunity even without blinking. Shah Rukh Khan disclosed, “That was years ago. So, this time when he said Pathaan, it was COVID and just a little shooting was allowed. I quickly jumped on it and told my team, ‘Let’s do it before he cancels.’ So, I worked out and built a body. But they didn’t want any of it. They told me, ‘You just do cool action. You are easy.’"

Directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring prominent faces like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathan would not only mark SRK’s comeback after a four-year long sabbatical but also an extension of YRF’s successful spy universe that already consists of films like Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai and Hrithik Roshan’s War.

Read all the Latest Movies News here