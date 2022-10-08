Shah Rukh Khan Ropes In Fauda Director As Aryan Khan Wants To Learn Filmmaking Too: Reports

Unlike his father Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan has decided to begin his career not in front of the camera, but from behind it. For a long time now, it is being reported that Aryan wishes to debut as a writer. Now, if a report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, SRK has roped in Israeli director Lior Raz, who wrote and directed ‘Fauda’ series to train his son. A source cited by the entertainment portal claims that Aryan wants to begin his career as a writer and then wants to step into direction too.

“Aryan is penning a script with a bunch of writers for Red Chillies Productions’ web series. One of them is Lior Raz. The work has already begun on the project and it may kick off by the end of the year. Aryan wants to learn the process of filmmaking. He wants to kick off his career as a writer first before he dives into the direction," the source claimed.

This comes a day after another report by E-Times claimed that Aryan Khan’s debut show as a writer is likely to go on floors by the year-end. “Multiple actors have been giving auditions for the web series and going by the rate at which the work has started, the show may go on the floor by the end of the year," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

It was also reported that the show will be centered around the film industry and writer Bilal Siddiqui has been working on the project with Aryan. However, there is no official comment from Aryan Khan’s team on this so far.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan was recently spotted at the screening of Madhuri Dixit’s Maja Ma. He was snapped along with his sister Suhana Khan. While the paparazzi waited for the two starkids to wait and pose, Aryan and Suhana decided to walk past the red carpet.

