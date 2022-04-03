Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan Meet Saudi Arabia Minister, See Unseen Pics

Four of Bollywood’s most popular stars — Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan — were seen meeting with Bader bin Farhan Alsaud, Minister of Culture of Saudi Arabia, in Mumbai recently. Pictures from their respective meets were shared by Alsaud on Instagram and Twitter. The picture series began with Shah Rukh posing with the cultural minister. The Pathaan star was seen wearing a pair of denim with a white tee.

Alsaud then shared pictures with Saif Ali Khan, who seemed to have just wrapped a conversation with the minister. Saif also opted for a casual look for the day, wearing a red tee and a pair of jeans. On the other hand, Salman and Akshay met with the minister in a more formal avatar. Going by the pictures, it seems like Salman and Akshay met with the minister together.

Sharing the pictures, Alsaud wrote, “Delighted to have engaged in insightful conversations on the beautiful world of films, exploring cross-cultural collaborations with Bollywood superstars."

Shah Rukh also met and hosted Mohammed Al Turki, Chairman of the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, at the actor’s Mumbai home, Mannat. The duo posed together for a selfie at his starry home. Sharing the picture, Turki wrote, “Ramadan Greetings from India with my brother."

The four stars have been busy with their upcoming projects. While Shah Rukh Khan was recently in Spain, wrapping up a shooting schedule for Pathaan, Salman Khan has been busy with Tiger 3. It is reported that both the actors will feature in cameo roles in each others’ movies. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan has Vikram Vedha’s Hindi remake and Adipurush in the pipeline while Akshay Kumar has a string of releases including Prithiviraj, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan and Selfiee, to name a few.

