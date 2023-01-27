Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was released in theatres on January 25. The film's popularity is sky-rocketing with fans flocking to theatres from all over the country to see it. Viewers are going gaga over the action scenes, dialogues and much more. Now, Pathaan’s dialogue writer Abbas Tyrewala has spoken about the film and Salman Khan's cameo. He feels ecstatic about the euphoria and collections that his labour of love has produced.

During an interview with ETimes, Abbas revealed that “I am just glad to be associated with the project. I just did my job but the project had ‘winner’ written all over it."

Advertisement

Speaking about Salman Khan’s cameo in the scene, the dialogue director revealed that the actor and Shah Rukh Khan gave their input while doing the scenes. Tyrewala claims that both had their fair share of input and were particular about what they and the others had to say. He further added that he is yet to see the film. “I couldn't get a ticket in Goa yesterday but I have managed to get one for today and am going to see it," Abbas said.

Pathaan has broken all box office records by becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. According to early estimates, the film has scored a century in just two days of release. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, grossed more than Rs 55 crore on its first day. The film also broke the record set by Yash's KGF 2 (Hindi), which opened to a whopping Rs 53.95 crore. Pathaan's total box office collection on day one was Rs 57 crore nett (Hindi: Rs 55 crore and dubbed versions Rs 2 crore).

Advertisement

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, and it stars the country's biggest actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. Aside from them, Salman Khan makes a brief appearance in the film. Pathaan is also the most recent entry in Yash Raj Films' spy universe. Tiger Zinda Hai and War are two other films in this genre.

Read all the Latest Movies News here