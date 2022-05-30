Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan Photo From Karan Johar's B'day Bash is Fake

A picture from Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash is going viral. The picture shows Hrithik Rohan, Salman Khan, and Shahrukh Khan posing for a selfie. However, the picture is fake. It was made by editing an old picture shared by Madhuri Dixit.

Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party was lavish, to say the least. Many celebrities caught the attention of netizens with their glamorous outfits. Pictures and videos of the event are going viral on the internet.

Netizens are disappointed to know that a picture that has gained much attention because of the big stars in it has turned out to be fake. Fans were excited to see these Bollywood stars together in a picture but were disappointed to know that there were edits and changes made to the picture to make it look real. The picture is clearly fake. The original photo was shared by Madhuri Dixit in which Hrithik was added by making changes.

Advertisement

A video of Shahrukh Khan is also going viral from the party where netizens are amazed by his incredible dance moves. Hrithik was also the talk of the party where he introduced everyone to Saba Azad, his girlfriend. They were seen holding each other’s hands at the party.

Advertisement

While Hrithik had not openly talked about his relationship with Saba previously, paparazzi had already seen the couple going on lunch and dinner dates together several times. Social media has shown a lot about their relationship.

Recently, Karan Johar treated his fans with a sneak peek into the glamourous birthday venue. The director-producer shared a video of the incredible party venue.

Advertisement

The venue was filled with chandeliers and beautiful decorations. The aesthetics of the venue is outstanding. Karan Johar thanks his ‘undefeatable army’ for the party in the caption of the post.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.