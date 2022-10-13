Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Clash on Diwali With Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teasers?

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have an interesting lineup of films and their respective fans can’t wait to watch them on the screen again. It is also being reported that Salman will be making a cameo in SRK’s Pathaan whereas King Khan will be making a cameo in Salman’s Tiger 3. However, reports state that before they can be seen together, they will have a clash. Salman is also gearing up for the release of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will hit the theatres in December. This will be followed by SRK’s Pathaan in January.

As per reports, the teasers of both films will be released on Diwali this year. On 23rd October, both filmmakers will be dropping the teasers of their respective films, reports ETimes. Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. This film will mark SRK’s comeback on the big screen after his 2018 film, Zero. Besides Pathaan, he also has Dunki and Jawan in the pipeline. Jawan will see him collaborate with Atlee and Nayanthara for the first time. King Khan was shooting this film in Chennai recently. He will reportedly play a double role in it and it also has a cameo of Deepika Padukone.

In Dunki, he will be sharing the screen for the first time with Taapsee Pannu. This is also his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani, who is helming the film.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is helmed by Farhad Samji and stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. He also has Tiger 3 in the pipeline with Katrina Kaif. Salman Khan can be currently seen hosting the TV reality show, Bigg Boss 16.

