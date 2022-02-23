Shah Rukh Khan, Sanya Malhotra Start Shooting for Hospital Sequences in Atlee's Next; Details Inside

As fans are waiting with bated breath for the release of Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s next, the megastar has resumed the shoot of director Atlee’s movie on Tuesday in Mumbai. According to a recent report published in ETimes, the Ra One star sported an injured look, for the particular sequence, and Sanya Malhotra had also joined him for the shoot.

As per the report, an injured Shah Rukh Khan was seen limping and entering a hospital set up where Sanya seemed to be playing a doctor. Later on, the 56-year-old star wrapped his part and left the shoot while Sanya was shooting till nearly 8 pm. The Don actor is expected to complete the hospital sequences in this schedule.

As fans would know, it has been almost two years since SRK’s last release, Zero. In 2019, he spoke about not signing any movies after Zero.

“Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like…My heart doesn’t allow me to.. I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage…my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family," he added.

However, reports suggest that SRK has also been working on Pathan. While there have been rumours swirling around for quite sometime that YRF biggie Pathan is in the works with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, an official announcement is still awaited in the regard. There are also unconfirmed reports that claim the movie has already begun shooting with SRK returning to the sets post his film Zero (2018).

A recent report suggests that wrap-up on Atlee’s shoot, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to fly to Spain for an action-packed schedule of Pathan.

