Shah Rukh Khan is known for being witty and sarcastic among many other things. The global superstar held #ASKSRK session on Twitter after the massive success of his latest film Pathaan and interacted with the fans for a long time. Besides answering questions about his film, the actor also answered other questions related to him. One of the fans asked him about his cuteness and as usual, SRK had the most hilarious reply to it.

Sharing a collage of his old photos, a fan asked, “How long ago was this? You look so cute!! ❤️" Replying to this, SRK wrote, “Can’t tell…kya hai na Har picture mein hi cute lagta hoon….apne bete pe gaya hoon."

Advertisement

Take a look:

One of the fans also asked him out on a date. The tweet read, “Not a marriage proposal but can I ask you out on a Valentine’s date #AskSRK"

Check out Shah Rukh’s reply:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pathaan is getting an overwhelming response from all and has now crossed Rs 700 crore globally in just nine days. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham among others. On Saturday, sharing an update on the film in India, Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Pathaan races towards ₹ 400 cr mark… Commences Week 2 on a SOLID NOTE… Collects in double digits on [second] Fri [Day 10]… Expect BIGGER JUMPS over the weekend… Will cross #Dangal today [Sat]… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 364.50 cr. #Hindi. #India biz."

Next, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara. Following that, he will be seen in Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here