Shah Rukh Khan Says He Loses Confidence Many a Times in a Day, This is How He Regains It

At the Pathaan press event, when asked what he does to regain his confidence, Shah Rukh Khan sang the first two lines of his song Chaand Taare from Yes Boss.

By: Srijita Sen

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 19:48 IST

Mumbai, India

During a press meet for Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan bared his heart to his fans and the media. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Shah Rukh Khan sent fans and members of the press into a frenzy with his first media appearance in a long time, following the release of Pathaan. The star was joined by his co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and the director Siddharth Anand and an army of fans welcoming him with loud cheers. During the interaction, which was attended by News18, the actor bared his heart to his fans and the media.

Pathaan not just marked his comeback after four years but the film was a slap on the face of people who thought SRK’s stardom was over. Pathaan also proved yet again why SRK is not just an actor but an emotion. However, the King of Bollywood, who won over the world with his confidence, charm and hard work, at times, lacks confidence.

During the meet, he shared, “I lose confidence many a times in the day." When asked what he does to regain his confidence, the actor sang the first two lines of his song Chaand Taare. Interestingly, the song talks about dreams and manifesting them and sees SRK’s film character ask for love, respect, money and worldwide fame. The song remains a confidence booster not just for him but his fans for how the star manifested every line of it from reel to real.

SRK, who was in a jolly mood throughout the event, sang several songs for his co-stars and the director. For Deepika, the actor crooned the tracks from the former’s debut film with SRK, Om Shanti Om.

Shah Rukh ended the event by doing the hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan with Deepika, John and Siddharth.

first published: January 30, 2023, 19:48 IST
last updated: January 30, 2023, 19:48 IST
