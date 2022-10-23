India vs Pak: Shah Rukh Khan Says 'Inspiring To See' Virat Kohli Cry, Adds 'Diwali Starts Right Now'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared his reaction to Virat Kohli’s epic performance and India beat Pakistan at the T20 World Cup on Sunday. The actor took to Twitter and said that is ‘brilliant’ to see Kohli bat and ‘inspiring’ to watch him emotional on the field while the title track of Chak De India played in the background.

“So good to see a great game of cricket. So wonderful to see India win. So brilliant to see @imVkohli batting….and so inspiring to see him cry and smile….and the background score of Chak de India!! Happy Diwali starts right now!!!" he tweeted.

Advertisement

Virat scored 82 runs which helped India in their 160-score chase against Pakistan. The cricketer, in his post-match interview, credited Hardik Pandya for constantly encouraging and assuring him from the other side. The cricketer also said that this is one of the best T20 innings in his career.

The cricketer’s wife, actress Anushka Sharma was engulfed by emotions watching the cricketer play during Sunday’s match. Taking to Instagram, Anushka said, “I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before!"

Meanwhile, on the work front for Shah Rukh, the actor has three releases in the pipeline — Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Jawan directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara and Dunki helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Taapsee Pannu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here