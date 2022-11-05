Shah Rukh Khan Says Salman Khan Is 'Awesome', 'Very Kind'; Calls Akshay Kumar 'Wonderful Friend'

Shah Rukh Khan did not shy away from praising his colleagues cum friends Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar during his Ask SRK (#AskSRK) session on Saturday. The Pathaan actor fielded a number of questions, a few including about the two actors.

A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan to describe Salman in one word. “One Word About Salman Khan @BeingSalmanKhan," the fan requested. Shah Rukh offered to say two words instead. “Awesome and very kind ( sorry two words) but bhai hai na," he said.

A second fan asked him about Akshay. “Say something about my fav and my inspiration Akshay Kumar," the fan tweeted. “He is a wonderful friend for years now…and hard working to the core," SRK replied.

During the Ask Me Anything session, Shah Rukh was also asked about working with Thalapathy Vijay. “@iamsrk sir whenever we see your photo with @actorvijay sir , we feel that you both share a great respect for each other. #AskSRK when we can expect a Vijay-SRK combo and your thoughts on actor vijay," the fan tweeted. Shah Rukh replied, “He is really cool guy…films happen when they happen so…if they have to they will."

He was also asked to share his thoughts on working with his Pathaan team — Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and director Siddharth Anand. “Known John for years was a pleasure to work with him. One of the most mild and well mannered person," he said, speaking of John.

Speaking about Deepika, Shah Rukh said, “Apart from her amazing capabilities as an actor and star…the calming effect that she has on the whole film is amazing…" Praising Siddharth Anand, Shah Rukh tweeted, “Very very hard working and hands on with everything. Too much fun…"

Shah Rukh is preparing for his big-screen comeback as a lead with Pathaan. Backed by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is slated to release in January 2023.

