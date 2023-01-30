Shah Rukh Khan seemingly addressed the boycott Pathaan calls days after the film was released. The actor, speaking with the media on Monday, was talking about the success of the film when he said that he wants to send out a message to the audience. He said that while filmmakers do good and bad work, their only intention is to entertain. “Hum se galtiyaan bhi hoti hai, achhayian bhi hai buraiyaan bhi hoti hai (we make mistakes, good or bad) but to be honest our motive behind making films is quite clear. We want to spread happiness, love, kindness, and brotherhood," he said.

Kartik Aaryan’s film Shehzada which was originally slated to release on February 10, has been pushed further down now. The film will now hit theatres on February 17. In an official statement released by the makers, the reason was quoted to be a gesture of respect for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which is currently smashing box office records. Shehzada promises to be packed with comedy, drama, and romance in addition to action. Besides Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, it also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.

Shamita Shetty has lashed out at those speculating that the actress is dating actor Aamir Ali. On Monday, Shamita took to her Twitter account and clarified that she is ‘single and happy’. She also urged netizens to ‘open their minds’ and questioned the ‘narrow-minded’ society. “I’m baffled by society and its convenient prudish mindset all across. Why is every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgement with no reality check? There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the NETIZENS," Shamita wrote.

On Monday, Sushmita Sen and the makers dropped the first teaser of Aarya season 3, leaving everyone super excited for the show. The video shows Sushmita Sen aka Aarya in a black full-sleeved top and big shades, smoking a cigar with full swag and a pistol in front of her. After lighting the cigar, she loads the pistol, and the text in the video reads, “Guess who’s back". Sushmita Sen shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “She is back, and she means business. Hotstar Specials Aarya 3. Now shooting".

Just a month after confirming his relationship, Vincenzo fame Song Joong Ki has now announced his wedding to British actress Katy Louise Saunders. Not only the couple has ticked off the marriage milestone but the Korean actor has also confirmed his wife’s pregnancy. According to a report by Soompi, Song Joong Ki took to his official fan cafe to officially confirm the news with his fans on Monday, January 30. In his new letter, the Korean star regarded his lady love as a ‘passionate’, ‘kind’ and ‘sensible’ human who’ve continued to support him and stay by his side.

