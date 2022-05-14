Shah Rukh Khan Sends Best Wishes to 'Baby' Suhana for The Archies: 'You're Never Going to Be Perfect'

Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handles and welcomed his daughter Suhana Khan and other cast members making their debut with The Archies to the world of Bollywood. The actor, on Saturday, took to Twitter and Instagram to share The Archies poster and teaser along with his note to the cast and crew of the Netflix project.

The Archies is directed by Zoya Akhtar and features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. While each debuting actor has shared the poster or the teaser on their respective social media handles, SRK shared both on his Instagram account along with his message.

“From renting the Archie’s Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see @zoieakhtar make this come alive on screen….is just incredible. Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions," he wrote.

He went on to add a special note for Suhana. “And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor."

Suhana took to the comments section and replied, “love u papa." Ananya Panday too sent her love to the father-daughter duo by dropping a bunch of heart emojis.

Earlier in the day, Gauri too penned a note for Suhana. “Congratulations… all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies . And who better than @zoieakhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it @suhanakhan2!!!!!!!" Gauri wrote. Suhana took to the comments section and sent her love to Gauri. “I love youuu," she replied to the post.

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the film, which will be set in 1960s India. The Archies is produced by Zoya and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby. Zoya announced the project on social media last year in November.

