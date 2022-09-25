Shah Rukh Khan Sets Thirst Trap With Shirtless Pic as He Waits for Pathaan, Fans Find it Too Hot

Shah Rukh Khan fans are waiting with bated breath to see him on the big screen in his comeback film Pathaan. However, fans and audiences are not the only ones waiting for the action-packed movie to hit the theatres. King Khan is also awaiting the release of Pathaan and made it very clear with his latest social media post.

SRK took to Twitter to share a dashing shirtless photo of him. In the picture, he can be seen sitting on a couch with only his trousers on. He sports long, messy hair and is wearing beads on his wrist. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota…. Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan."

Take a look at it:

Advertisement

="twitter-tweet">="et" dir="ltr">Me to My Shirt today: ;‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota….;Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti,;Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ Me also waiting for ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pathaan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pathaan> ="https://t.co/EnLPXw9csA">pic.twitter.com/EnLPXw9csA>>— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) ="https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1573967747033497600?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 25, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8-KgIBr-ItU" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Needless to say, the shirtless photo of SRK made the entire fandom weak in the knees and netizens have already made the post viral on social media. One fan wrote, “He is Icon, He is Legend" while another shared, “Hotness alert"

Pathaan will mark SRK’s comeback on the big screen after his 2018 film Zero. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan was long rumoured to be in the making. However, it wasn’t until earlier this year that Shah Rukh formally announced the film. It will release on January 25, 2023.

Apart from Pathaan, King Khan will also be seen in two more films next year. He has collaborated with director Atlee and actress Nayanthara for the first time for their upcoming movie titled Jawan. Following this film, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. This is also his first collaboration with Hirani and Pannu.

Advertisement

We are definitely excited about SRK’s upcoming films. What about you?

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here