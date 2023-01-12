Shah Rukh Khan Shares AbRam's Reaction To Pathaan Trailer, Reveals His Favourite Scene Is...

Actor Shah Rukh Khan revealed his son AbRam’s reaction to Pathaan’s trailer. The trailer was released earlier this week and it was received with much love from fans. The actor has now taken to Twitter to reveal that his son enjoyed the trailer, especially a particular stunt scene. The actor made the revelation during an Ask SRK session.

Fan tweeted, “@iamsrk #AskSRK Ghar vaalo ka response, Pathaan trailer pe..?" Shah Rukh replied, “The little one liked the jet pack sequence most….he thinks I might go into another realm!!! #Pathaan."

Shah Rukh Khan had recently said that he convinced Aditya Chopra and director Siddharth Anand to make an action film with him. “Four years ago, I was feeling a little weak and there were some injuries as well. But I thought I should do something that I haven’t done before and I should get physically very fit. I told my friend Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand, ‘Ek action picture banao’. But they told me, ‘sir, ye aap kya keh rahe ho, aap thak jaaoge. I asked them to at least try. I told them, ‘I might not be as good as Tiger (Shroff) or Duggu (Hrithik Roshan), but I will try my best’" Shah Rukh said. The actor had also revealed that he was initially taking a break only for a year to be physically fit.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan joins the production house’s Spy Universe. The trailer revealed that Pathaan was inactive for four years but is brought back into action after a terror group plots to attack the country. Shah Rukh is seen performing several high-octane action sequences. The trailer also revealed that Deepika Padukone is also a soldier in the film, designated to help Pathaan in his battle. John Abraham plays the villain in the film. The film is slated to release on January 25.

