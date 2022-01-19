Shah Rukh Khan Shares First Instagram Post Since Son Aryan Khan's Arrest; Fans Say 'The King Is Back'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has broken his social media hiatus after several months. Shah Rukh unveiled a new TVC in collaboration with a television brand on Instagram in his first social media post since his son Aryan Khan’s arrest in drugs-on-cruise case in October.

In the ad, shared by Shah Rukh on his Instagram account, the actor’s wife Gauri Khan also makes a brief appearance at the end. Sharing the video, SRK wrote, “Very few times you associate with a product that has such a harmony of art and technology… Witness the epitome of excellence and elegance with the world’s first rollable #TV… The fabulous design powered by ultimate precision makes everyone go wow. Unveil the power of extreme realism with true entertainment and luxury." (sic)

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans were excited to see his post and flooded the video with a series of adorable comments. “Welcome back, king," a fan wrote. Another one said, “I’m so happy you’re back king." “Good to see SRK’s post after so long… Love SRK always," wrote a third user.

Both Gauri and Shah Rukh have been keeping a low profile and staying away from media glare ever since their son Aryan was arrested. While Shah Rukh had once made a public appearance during Aryan’s stay in jail when he had visited Arthur Road jail to meet his 24-year-old son, Gauri has completely avoided any kind of public outings. Aryan is currently out on bail.

On the film front, Shah Rukh is reportedly set to resume the shoot for YRF’s Pathan after it was put on hold in October due to Aryan’s legal battle. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

