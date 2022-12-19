Shah Rukh Khan Should Watch Pathaan With Suhana Khan: MP Assembly Speaker, Says 'I Challenge You...'

After Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, the state legislative assembly’s speaker Girish Gautam has objected to Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan. The film’s first song Besharam Rang has sparked a controversy over the colour of the costumes of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh, with a bunch of politicians calling for its “rectification".

“Shah Rukh should watch this film with his daughter, upload a picture and tell the world that he is watching it with his daughter. I challenge you to make a similar film on the Prophet and run it," Gautam said as per a report in Live Hindustan. Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan, 22, will soon make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

This comes after Mishra said if certain scenes in Besharam Rang song were not “corrected", the state government would consider what to do about the screening of the movie in Madhya Pradesh. He said the “green" and “saffron" colours of Shah Rukh and Deepika’s attires needed to be “rectified" along with the lyrics of the song and also the title of the film, which will be released in cinemas on January 25.

Mishra also said that Deepika Padukone’s costumes in the song were prima facie “highly objectionable" and it was clearly visible that this song was filmed out of a “contaminated mentality". “I would request to correct the scenes and her (Deepika’s) costumes (in the song), otherwise whether this film should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh or not will be a question to be considered," Mishra told reporters at Janapav in Mhow tehsil in Indore district.

While the makers of Pathaan are yet to react to the controversy, Shah Rukh spoke out about negativity on social media at a recent event. While speaking at the inauguration of the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022, Shah Rukh said in Hindi, “The world has become normal. We are all happy, I am the happiest. And I have no objection in stating that duniya kuch bhi kar le, main aur aap log aur jitney bhi positive log hain sab ke sab, zinda hain (me, you all and all the positive people are alive)."

