Shah Rukh Khan Shuts Down Troll Who Declares Pathaan 'Disaster' And Tells Actor ‘Retirement Lelo’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan clapped back at a troll who declared Pathaan will be a disaster during the actor’s Ask SRK session on Twitter. The actor, on Wednesday, was fielding a number of questions about his upcoming releases when he replied to a troll who was spreading hate about Pathaan and suggested that Shah Rukh should retire.

“Pathan disaster already Retirement lelo," the Twitter user said. Shah Rukh calmly replied, “Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte!!" The response is winning the internet. “Ye hui na King Khan wali baat," a fan cheered. “Ye howi na baat Epic," added another. “Khan Saab Kya Diya Ouuffffff Maazaa Aagaya," a third fan said.

Advertisement

Slated to release on December 25, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role while Deepika Padukone and John Abraham play pivotal roles. The teaser was released on SRK’s birthday last year and the trailer is now set to drop on January 10.

A Pinkvilla report claimed that the trailer will be almost three-minute-long. “Mark the date – the Pathaan trailer is set to be out on January 10, 2023. While the teaser became the talk of the town, the trailer is expected to enhance the buzz around Pathaan even further. It’s a 2-minute 37-second trailer packed with action sequences, scale, music, and heroism," the source told the entertainment portal.

Pathaan has opted for a different promotional strategy. When a fan asked Shah Rukh during the Ask SRK session why he and the team wasn’t going all out to promote the film, Shah Rukh replied, “Do you know when #Pathaan is releasing? That’s promotion enough na."

A fan also requested him to release the Pathaan trailer soon. The actor replied, “Haan tumne keh diya main abhi kar deta hoon. Producer can keep planning, making and working in their offices and I will just do it for you??!! Aisa thodi hota hai!!"

Read all the Latest Movies News here