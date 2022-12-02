SRK Sings 'Tujhe Dekha To' for His 'Simran' Kajol at a Film Festival, Fans Go Crazy; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and the photos and videos have gone viral on the internet. The superstar was awarded an honorary award at the festival. Besides him, his co-star Kajol and music maestro AR Rahman were also in attendance. SRK and Kajol had a special surprise in store for their fans. The actors graced the stage together and recreated their Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge moments.

SRK could be heard singing the iconic track Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam for Kajol and the audience joined in. Later Kajol can be heard saying, ‘Jaa Simran Jaa’ to which SRK replies, ‘Mein Simran ko leke ja raha hu. Needless to say, the people in attendance went crazy.

Advertisement

Watch the videos here:

Shah Rukh Khan’s fanpage also shared a photo of him posing with the music maestro AR Rahman.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a video shared by his manager Pooja Dadlani on her Instagram story section sees the superstar say the dialogue of his upcoming film Pathaan and the crowd going berserk. Several photos and videos of SRK have also gone viral on social media from the film festival.

SRK is in Saudi Arabia for the shoot of his film Dunki. He recently shared a video informing his fans that he has finished the shoot. In the video, the actor also thanked the entire cast and crew of the film and shared that it was ‘lovely’ shooting in the country. He also thanked Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture and Films for letting them shoot at ‘spectacular locations’. Yesterday, the actor was also clicked performing the Umrah at Mecca.

On the work front, SRK is gearing up for the release of his film Pathaan. It will see him with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will mark his comeback on the big screen after his 2018 film Zero and will release on January 25. Thne, he will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan, followed by Dunki.

Read all the Latest Movies News here