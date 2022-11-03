Revealed! Shah Rukh Khan Skipped Grand Party on His 57th Birthday for THIS Reason

The ‘King of Romance’ Shah Rukh Khan turned 57 on November 2. While many expected the actor to celebrate the occasion with a grand party, the superstar chose otherwise. According to reports, the actor was not eager to host a birthday party or celebrate his birthday this year. He was reportedly too busy promoting the first teaser of Pathaan.

As per a report in ETimes, “even close friends like Karan Johar were not given time to meet and greet him" because there was simply no time for the actor on this birthday.

“Pathaan is a do-or-die project for Shah Rukh. He may deny it. But the fact is, SRK has put all his efforts into making Pathaan an action-packed thrill-filled joyride for his fans," a source close to the development said and added that it is for the first time Shah Rukh will be seen in an all-action role and he has invested more into the action scenes than his age allows.

Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday gift to fans came in the form of the Pathaan teaser, which was released on Wednesday. The teaser starts with a voiceover asking, “What do you know about Pathaan?" Following that, it is revealed that he (SRK) has been missing for three years and that he was apprehended and tortured during his last mission. In a blockbuster scene, SRK appears only to reveal that he is more than alive. The teaser also shows some high-octane action sequences performed by SRK and Deepika Padukone, as well as a fight sequence between SRK and John Abraham. “Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…Pathaan Teaser OUT NOW! Celebrate Pathaan with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," SRK penned along with the teaser on social media.

Every year, fans gather outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra bungalow, Mannat, to celebrate his birthday. This year too, to mark his 57th birthday, fans from all over queued up at Shah Rukh Khan’s house at midnight. Many people were seen carrying sweets, gifts, and large posters. Later, SRK made an appearance on his balcony with his younger son, AbRam. As fans cheered and sang the birthday song, SRK waved at them.

Apart from Pathaan, the actor will also be seen in Atlee’s Jawan alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

