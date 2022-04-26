Shah Rukh Khan Spent Whopping Amount For Mannat Name Plate - Can You Guess How Much?

It was just a few days back that King Khan’s regal residence Mannat got a new stylish nameplate. The pictures of the same went viral on social media, with fans going crazy over the new nameplate. However, do you know how much did Shah Rukh Khan spent on this new Mannat nameplate?

If a report by BollywoodLife.com is to be believed, Mannat’s new nameplate has been designed by none other than SRK’s wife and designer Gauri Khan. “Shah Rukh Khan’s new Mannat nameplate has been designed under the supervision of his super talented interior designer wife Gauri Khan. She, who is an ace designer herself suggested a revamp of their nameplate and it was decided for quite a time now. And finally, they did. SRK never gets into these details, as the boss of the house is Gauri and whatever she decides the family happily accepts. Indeed the choice is great as the response they are getting from the fans is endearing," the source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

The report further claimed that the cost of this new nameplate is somewhere between Rs 20-25 lakh. While there is no official confirmation so far, the report claims Gauri Khan wanted something ‘classic’ for the house. “The cost of that nameplate is around 20- 25 lakhs as Gauri wanted something classy to suit the standard of the Khan family. And this nameplate reflects the classic choice of Mrs. Khan," the source added.

Advertisement

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has a number of projects in the pipeline. The actor will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s next Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from this, SRK has also been shooting for Atlee’s film with Tamil sensation Nayanthara. He has also announced another project with Rajkumar Hirani titled Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and is slated to release in December 2023.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.