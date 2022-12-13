Shah Rukh Khan Sports Red Teeka As He Poses With Fans In Viral Pic From Vaishno Devi

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently visited Maa Vaishno Devi’s temple. Reportedly, the actor visited the holy shrine on Sunday night and hid his identity with a pair of black glasses and a hooded jacket of the same colour so that fans couldn’t recognise him. However, a picture of King Khan along with his fans in Vaishno Devi has now surfaced on social media.

In the viral picture, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen sporting a red teeka. He wore a wine colour sweat-shirt and paired it with blue jeans. He also added a cap to his look.

Advertisement

Earlier, E-times cited an official from Vaishno Devi who said, “The superstar was at the shrine around 11.30 pm (on Sunday) and offered his prayers before returning back." The actor has now returned to Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan’s visit to Vaishno Devi came a day before the first song of his upcoming movie Pathaan - Besharam Rang was released. The song, which was shared on Monday, has left fans completely impressed. Deepika’s sizzling avatar to her chemistry with SRK is being widely praised by all.

Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s one of the most awaited movies which marks the actor’s comeback to the big screen after the 2018 movie Zero. While Siddharth Anand has directed the film, while Yash Raj Films has backed the project. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. It will hit theatres in January next year in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Advertisement

Besides Pathaan, SRK has two other big films in his pipeline - Jawan and Dunki. Recently, the actor attended the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 when he shared that he is confident about the success of his three upcoming releases. He mentioned that he is saying this not out of arrogance but because of his ‘belief’.

Read all the Latest Movies News here