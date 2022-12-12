Shah Rukh Khan Spotted At Vaishno Devi Shrine With His Friends

Bollywood badshaah Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his next Pathan, was on Sunday night spotted at the Maa Vaishno Devi’s temple with his friends. Shah Rukh wore a pair of black glasses so that fans wouldn’t recognise him. Fans are speculating that he might have visited the temple to take blessings for his upcoming film Pathan.

Recently, Deepika Padukone’s first look from Pathaan’s upcoming song Besharam Rang was shared by Shah Rukh Khan. The film’s first song, which wil be out on Monday, will feature Shah Rukh and Deepika dancing and romancing in exotic settings.

Shah Rukh tweeted the first look picture of Deepika. “BesharamRang ka waqt aa gaya hai… almost! Song out on 12th December! Celebrate Pathaan with YRF50 only on a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Pathaan is unquestionably one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Siddharth Anand has directed the film, while Yash Raj Films has backed the project. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham co-star with SRK in the film.

On January 25, 2023, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham’s first film together. It will be Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s fourth collaboration. The two have previously collaborated on films such as Happy New Year, Chennai Express, and Om Shanti Om, which marked Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood debut.

